Assurant Inc (AIZ) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Assurant Inc (NYSE: AIZ) is 16.95x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AIZ is 0.50. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Assurant Inc (AIZ) is $172.80, which is $2.12 above the current market price. The public float for AIZ is 52.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.54% of that float. On November 02, 2023, AIZ’s average trading volume was 325.76K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

AIZ) stock’s latest price update

Assurant Inc (NYSE: AIZ)’s stock price has gone rise by 11.81 in comparison to its previous close of 148.90, however, the company has experienced a 11.73% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-01 that Assurant’s (AIZ) third-quarter results reflect improvements in the Connected Living and Homeowners businesses and the absence of catastrophe reinstatement premiums.

AIZ’s Market Performance

Assurant Inc (AIZ) has experienced a 11.73% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 16.23% rise in the past month, and a 17.50% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.91% for AIZ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.80% for AIZ’s stock, with a 27.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AIZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AIZ stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for AIZ by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AIZ in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $144 based on the research report published on June 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AIZ Trading at 15.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 8.17% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares surge +15.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIZ rose by +11.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $148.68. In addition, Assurant Inc saw 33.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIZ starting from DZIADZIO RICHARD S, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $143.19 back on Aug 14. After this action, DZIADZIO RICHARD S now owns 51,893 shares of Assurant Inc, valued at $572,778 using the latest closing price.

Luthi Francesca, the EVP, CAO of Assurant Inc, sale 3,700 shares at $142.99 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Luthi Francesca is holding 11,132 shares at $529,081 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.58 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Assurant Inc stands at +2.71. The total capital return value is set at 0.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.91. Equity return is now at value 12.30, with 2.02 for asset returns.

Based on Assurant Inc (AIZ), the company’s capital structure generated 51.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.91. Total debt to assets is 8.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.23.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Assurant Inc (AIZ) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.