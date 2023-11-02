Assessing the Risk and Potential of Telefonica S.A ADR’s (TEF) Stock

The stock of Telefonica S.A ADR (TEF) has gone up by 0.27% for the week, with a -4.08% drop in the past month and a -1.05% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.40% for TEF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.80% for TEF’s stock, with a -7.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Telefonica S.A ADR (NYSE: TEF) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Telefonica S.A ADR (NYSE: TEF) is above average at 12.24x. The 36-month beta value for TEF is also noteworthy at 0.66. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 4 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for TEF is 5.69B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.06% of that float. The average trading volume of TEF on November 02, 2023 was 983.34K shares.

TEF) stock’s latest price update

Telefonica S.A ADR (NYSE: TEF) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.83 in relation to its previous close of 3.83. However, the company has experienced a 0.27% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-31 that We recently published this list of 50 large-cap high-dividend stocks as of 10/27/23 per data from YCharts. The list targeted investors who “don’t want to simply focus on a high dividend yield only to discover that the stock price has plunged or that the corporation went belly-up.”. Investors reduce volatility/risk by limiting high-dividend search to large-well-established companies.

TEF Trading at -7.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.43%, as shares sank -3.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEF rose by +0.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.94. In addition, Telefonica S.A ADR saw 5.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TEF

Equity return is now at value 7.70, with 1.49 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Telefonica S.A ADR (TEF) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.