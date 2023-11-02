Archrock Inc (AROC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Archrock Inc (NYSE: AROC)’s stock price has increased by 4.03 compared to its previous closing price of 12.67. However, the company has seen a 3.13% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-24 that HOUSTON, Oct. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) (“Archrock”) will host a conference call on Thursday, November 2, 2023, to discuss its third quarter 2023 financial and operating results. The call will begin at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Archrock will release its third quarter 2023 earnings report prior to the conference call.

Is It Worth Investing in Archrock Inc (NYSE: AROC) Right Now?

Archrock Inc (NYSE: AROC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AROC is 1.69. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AROC is $16.00, which is $2.82 above the current price. The public float for AROC is 141.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.98% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AROC on November 02, 2023 was 935.39K shares.

AROC’s Market Performance

AROC stock saw an increase of 3.13% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.07% and a quarterly increase of 3.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.01%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.54% for Archrock Inc (AROC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.62% for AROC stock, with a simple moving average of 21.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AROC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AROC stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for AROC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AROC in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $10 based on the research report published on December 09, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

AROC Trading at 4.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AROC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares surge +10.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AROC rose by +3.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.78. In addition, Archrock Inc saw 46.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AROC starting from Henderson Donna A, who sale 10,802 shares at the price of $12.77 back on Aug 23. After this action, Henderson Donna A now owns 39,237 shares of Archrock Inc, valued at $137,942 using the latest closing price.

Henderson Donna A, the VP, CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER of Archrock Inc, sale 13,961 shares at $11.11 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Henderson Donna A is holding 50,039 shares at $155,107 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AROC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.11 for the present operating margin

+30.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Archrock Inc stands at +5.07. The total capital return value is set at 5.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.76. Equity return is now at value 7.55, with 2.47 for asset returns.

Based on Archrock Inc (AROC), the company’s capital structure generated 182.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.54. Total debt to assets is 60.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 181.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Archrock Inc (AROC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.