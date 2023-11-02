Arcellx Inc (ACLX) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Arcellx Inc (ACLX) has gone up by 33.54% for the week, with a 24.93% rise in the past month and a 22.00% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.71% for ACLX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 25.18% for ACLX’s stock, with a 23.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Arcellx Inc (NASDAQ: ACLX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ACLX is -0.57. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Arcellx Inc (ACLX) is $51.80, which is $9.16 above the current market price. The public float for ACLX is 35.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.91% of that float. On November 02, 2023, ACLX’s average trading volume was 460.01K shares.

ACLX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Arcellx Inc (NASDAQ: ACLX) has increased by 23.99 when compared to last closing price of 34.39.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 33.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-23 that Biotechnology is the source of some of our strongest and growing revolutions. Gene technology allows us to cure incurable diseases and make miracles happen with living organisms.

ACLX Trading at 22.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.83%, as shares surge +20.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACLX rose by +32.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.42. In addition, Arcellx Inc saw 37.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACLX starting from Heery Christopher, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $35.38 back on Aug 04. After this action, Heery Christopher now owns 7,795 shares of Arcellx Inc, valued at $106,133 using the latest closing price.

Heery Christopher, the Chief Medical Officer of Arcellx Inc, sale 3,000 shares at $31.75 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03, which means that Heery Christopher is holding 7,795 shares at $95,246 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACLX

The total capital return value is set at -94.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -102.27. Equity return is now at value -59.31, with -36.68 for asset returns.

Based on Arcellx Inc (ACLX), the company’s capital structure generated 43.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.07. Total debt to assets is 28.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 46.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.71.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Arcellx Inc (ACLX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.