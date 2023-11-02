Ansys Inc. (ANSS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ansys Inc. (NASDAQ: ANSS)’s stock price has dropped by -4.70 in relation to previous closing price of 278.75. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-02 that ANSYS’ (ANSS) third-quarter performance was affected by incremental restrictions for export to China.

Is It Worth Investing in Ansys Inc. (NASDAQ: ANSS) Right Now?

Ansys Inc. (NASDAQ: ANSS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.19. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ansys Inc. (ANSS) is $334.18, which is $68.53 above the current market price. The public float for ANSS is 86.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ANSS on November 02, 2023 was 457.89K shares.

ANSS’s Market Performance

ANSS stock saw a decrease of -1.17% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -8.65% and a quarterly a decrease of -12.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.38%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.50% for Ansys Inc. (ANSS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.38% for ANSS’s stock, with a -13.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANSS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANSS stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for ANSS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ANSS in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $295 based on the research report published on December 14, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ANSS Trading at -11.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.38%, as shares sank -9.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANSS fell by -1.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $285.50. In addition, Ansys Inc. saw 9.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANSS starting from Gopal Ajei, who sale 5,264 shares at the price of $305.45 back on Oct 12. After this action, Gopal Ajei now owns 213,977 shares of Ansys Inc., valued at $1,607,874 using the latest closing price.

Gopal Ajei, the President and CEO of Ansys Inc., sale 12,270 shares at $305.23 during a trade that took place back on Oct 11, which means that Gopal Ajei is holding 213,977 shares at $3,745,172 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANSS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.19 for the present operating margin

+87.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ansys Inc. stands at +25.35. The total capital return value is set at 10.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.46. Equity return is now at value 11.19, with 8.24 for asset returns.

Based on Ansys Inc. (ANSS), the company’s capital structure generated 18.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.45. Total debt to assets is 13.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.09.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ansys Inc. (ANSS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.