Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of RiskOn International Inc (ROI)

The public float for ROI is 1.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.57% of that float. The average trading volume of ROI on November 02, 2023 was 65.14K shares.

ROI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of RiskOn International Inc (NASDAQ: ROI) has dropped by -26.37 compared to previous close of 0.86. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

ROI’s Market Performance

RiskOn International Inc (ROI) has seen a -3.52% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -23.22% decline in the past month and a -11.43% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.11% for ROI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.72% for ROI’s stock, with a -77.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ROI Trading at -23.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.02%, as shares sank -25.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROI fell by -3.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6943. In addition, RiskOn International Inc saw -90.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROI starting from AULT MILTON C III, who purchase 825 shares at the price of $0.85 back on Sep 26. After this action, AULT MILTON C III now owns 35,475 shares of RiskOn International Inc, valued at $701 using the latest closing price.

AULT MILTON C III, the 10% Owner of RiskOn International Inc, purchase 8,072 shares at $1.11 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that AULT MILTON C III is holding 489,757 shares at $8,952 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROI

Equity return is now at value -256.26, with -112.99 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, RiskOn International Inc (ROI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.