Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of RiskOn International Inc (ROI)

The public float for ROI is 1.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.57% of that float. The average trading volume of ROI on November 02, 2023 was 65.14K shares.
ROI) stock’s latest price update
The stock price of RiskOn International Inc (NASDAQ: ROI) has dropped by -26.37 compared to previous close of 0.86. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days.
ROI’s Market Performance
RiskOn International Inc (ROI) has seen a -3.52% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -23.22% decline in the past month and a -11.43% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.11% for ROI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.72% for ROI’s stock, with a -77.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.
ROI Trading at -23.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought ROI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.33% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 15.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.02%, as shares sank -25.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.92% lower at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, ROI fell by -3.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6943. In addition, RiskOn International Inc saw -90.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.
Insider Trading
Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROI starting from AULT MILTON C III, who purchase 825 shares at the price of $0.85 back on Sep 26. After this action, AULT MILTON C III now owns 35,475 shares of RiskOn International Inc, valued at $701 using the latest closing price.
AULT MILTON C III, the 10% Owner of RiskOn International Inc, purchase 8,072 shares at $1.11 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that AULT MILTON C III is holding 489,757 shares at $8,952 based on the most recent closing price.
Stock Fundamentals for ROI
Equity return is now at value -256.26, with -112.99 for asset returns.
Conclusion
In summary, RiskOn International Inc (ROI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.