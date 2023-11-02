Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Openlane Inc. (KAR)

The 36-month beta value for KAR is also noteworthy at 1.48. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for KAR is $18.14, which is $4.37 above than the current price. The public float for KAR is 107.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.52% of that float. The average trading volume of KAR on November 02, 2023 was 613.58K shares.

The stock price of Openlane Inc. (NYSE: KAR) has jumped by 1.62 compared to previous close of 13.55. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-01 that OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Michael Eliason – Treasurer and VP, IR Peter Kelly – CEO Brad Lakhia – EVP and CFO Conference Call Participants Craig Kennison – Baird Gary Prestopino – Barrington Research Lee Jagoda – CJS Securities Bret Jordan – Jefferies Rajat Gupta – JPMorgan Daniel Imbro – Stephens Operator Good day, and welcome to the OPENLANE Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note today’s event is being recorded.

KAR’s Market Performance

KAR’s stock has risen by 2.46% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.40% and a quarterly drop of -10.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.71% for Openlane Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.45% for KAR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -5.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KAR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for KAR by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for KAR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $17 based on the research report published on January 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KAR Trading at -7.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares sank -8.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KAR rose by +0.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.05. In addition, Openlane Inc. saw 5.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.28 for the present operating margin

+38.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Openlane Inc. stands at +2.12. The total capital return value is set at 2.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.96. Equity return is now at value -7.76, with -2.67 for asset returns.

Based on Openlane Inc. (KAR), the company’s capital structure generated 106.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.52. Total debt to assets is 44.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

In summary, Openlane Inc. (KAR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.