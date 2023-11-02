Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of noco-noco Inc (NCNC)

The price-to-earnings ratio for noco-noco Inc (NASDAQ: NCNC) is above average at 6.24x. The 36-month beta value for NCNC is also noteworthy at 1.61. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for NCNC is 29.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.64% of that float. The average trading volume of NCNC on November 02, 2023 was 1.95M shares.

noco-noco Inc (NASDAQ: NCNC)’s stock price has soared by 9.44 in relation to previous closing price of 0.37. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NCNC’s Market Performance

NCNC’s stock has risen by 1.77% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -60.48% and a quarterly drop of -96.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.53% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.86% for noco-noco Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -34.17% for NCNC’s stock, with a -94.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NCNC Trading at -71.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.53%, as shares sank -58.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCNC rose by +1.77%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5899. In addition, noco-noco Inc saw -95.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NCNC

The total capital return value is set at -1.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.44. Equity return is now at value 0.96, with 0.91 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 26.42.

Conclusion

In summary, noco-noco Inc (NCNC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.