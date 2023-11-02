Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Kodiak Sciences Inc (KOD)

The 36-month beta value for KOD is also noteworthy at 1.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for KOD is $4.00, which is $2.11 above than the current price. The public float for KOD is 49.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.91% of that float. The average trading volume of KOD on November 02, 2023 was 578.35K shares.

KOD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Kodiak Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: KOD) has jumped by 23.05 compared to previous close of 1.54. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 30.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-09-08 that PALO ALTO, Calif. , Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Kodiak Sciences Inc. (Nasdaq: KOD), a biopharmaceutical company committed to researching, developing and commercializing transformative therapeutics to treat high prevalence retinal diseases, announced today that management will present at the Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at 12:55 p.m.

KOD’s Market Performance

KOD’s stock has risen by 30.69% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 15.20% and a quarterly drop of -41.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.04% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.05% for Kodiak Sciences Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.59% for KOD’s stock, with a simple moving average of -61.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KOD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KOD stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for KOD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KOD in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $4 based on the research report published on July 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KOD Trading at -0.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.04%, as shares surge +17.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KOD rose by +43.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6270. In addition, Kodiak Sciences Inc saw -73.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KOD starting from BORGESON JOHN A., who sale 2,749 shares at the price of $9.23 back on Jun 16. After this action, BORGESON JOHN A. now owns 178,077 shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc, valued at $25,373 using the latest closing price.

EHRLICH JASON sale 2,258 shares at $9.23 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that EHRLICH JASON is holding 61,924 shares at $20,841 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KOD

The total capital return value is set at -46.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.94. Equity return is now at value -68.66, with -43.52 for asset returns.

Based on Kodiak Sciences Inc (KOD), the company’s capital structure generated 43.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.09. Total debt to assets is 28.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.50.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.26.

Conclusion

In summary, Kodiak Sciences Inc (KOD) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.