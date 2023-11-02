Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX)

The 36-month beta value for HRTX is also noteworthy at 1.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HRTX is $6.63, which is $5.99 above than the current price. The public float for HRTX is 138.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.94% of that float. The average trading volume of HRTX on November 02, 2023 was 2.07M shares.

Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HRTX)’s stock price has dropped by -1.27 in relation to previous closing price of 0.64. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-15 that Although the revenue and EPS for Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended June 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

HRTX’s Market Performance

Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) has seen a -7.43% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -37.74% decline in the past month and a -61.19% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.41% for HRTX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.55% for HRTX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -63.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HRTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HRTX stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for HRTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HRTX in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $24 based on the research report published on May 27, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

HRTX Trading at -41.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HRTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.18%, as shares sank -34.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -61.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HRTX fell by -7.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7280. In addition, Heron Therapeutics Inc saw -74.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HRTX starting from Morgan Adam, who purchase 2,486,744 shares at the price of $1.37 back on Jul 21. After this action, Morgan Adam now owns 6,986,744 shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc, valued at $3,406,839 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HRTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-157.20 for the present operating margin

+49.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Heron Therapeutics Inc stands at -169.05. The total capital return value is set at -82.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -90.33. Equity return is now at value -2408.88, with -61.37 for asset returns.

Based on Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX), the company’s capital structure generated 1,160.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 92.07. Total debt to assets is 62.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,140.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 90.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.49.

Conclusion

In summary, Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.