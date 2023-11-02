Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) is above average at 45.50x. The 36-month beta value for AJG is also noteworthy at 0.70. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AJG is $251.65, which is $14.34 above than the current price. The public float for AJG is 213.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.98% of that float. The average trading volume of AJG on November 02, 2023 was 725.46K shares.

AJG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) has increased by 0.77 when compared to last closing price of 235.49.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-26 that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 26, 2023 5:15 PM ET Company Participants Patrick Gallagher – Chairman, President & CEO Douglas Howell – Corporate VP & CFO Michael Pesch – U.S. CEO of Brokerage Services Conference Call Participants Robert Cox – Goldman Sachs Group Elyse Greenspan – Wells Fargo Securities Jon Newsome – Piper Sandler & Co. Michael Zaremski – Wolfe Research David Motemaden – Evercore ISI Yaron Kinar – Jefferies Meyer Shields – KBW Mark Hughes – Truist Securities Charles Peters – Raymond James & Associates Operator Good afternoon, and welcome to Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

AJG’s Market Performance

AJG’s stock has risen by 2.69% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.37% and a quarterly rise of 6.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.14% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.66% for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.23% for AJG’s stock, with a 12.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AJG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AJG stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for AJG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AJG in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $277 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AJG Trading at 2.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AJG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares surge +3.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AJG rose by +2.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $232.53. In addition, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. saw 25.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AJG starting from HOWELL DOUGLAS K, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $234.94 back on Sep 19. After this action, HOWELL DOUGLAS K now owns 127,942 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., valued at $3,524,100 using the latest closing price.

Bay Walter D., the General Counsel of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., sale 21,800 shares at $232.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Bay Walter D. is holding 44,691 shares at $5,057,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AJG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.37 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stands at +13.05. The total capital return value is set at 10.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.52. Equity return is now at value 11.95, with 2.48 for asset returns.

Based on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG), the company’s capital structure generated 71.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.54. Total debt to assets is 16.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

In summary, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.