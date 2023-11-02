An In-Depth Look at Urgent.ly Inc.’s (ULY) Stock Performance

In the past week, ULY stock has gone down by -23.07%, with a monthly decline of -3.69% and a quarterly plunge of -16.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.60%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 20.14% for Urgent.ly Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.87% for ULY’s stock, with a -33.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ: ULY) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ULY is also noteworthy at 1.70.

The public float for ULY is 12.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a – of that float. The average trading volume of ULY on November 02, 2023 was 145.39K shares.

ULY) stock’s latest price update

Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ: ULY) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 8.45 compared to its previous closing price of 3.49. However, the company has seen a fall of -23.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ULY Trading at -4.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ULY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.60%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ULY fell by -22.97%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Urgent.ly Inc. saw -38.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In summary, Urgent.ly Inc. (ULY) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.