An In-Depth Look at ASML Holding NV’s (ASML) Stock Performance

The stock of ASML Holding NV (ASML) has seen a 7.89% increase in the past week, with a 7.40% gain in the past month, and a -6.41% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.34% for ASML. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.61% for ASML’s stock, with a -3.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ: ASML) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ: ASML) is 30.81x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ASML is 1.45. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 27 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for ASML Holding NV (ASML) is $710.00, which is $75.39 above the current market price. The public float for ASML is 394.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.46% of that float. On November 02, 2023, ASML’s average trading volume was 1.04M shares.

ASML) stock’s latest price update

ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ: ASML)’s stock price has plunge by 4.33relation to previous closing price of 608.27. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 7.89% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-01 that Canon launched its Nanoimprint Lithography semiconductor manufacturing equipment, which has the potential to compete with ASML’s EUV technology currently in production at 4nm. Canon’s first planned semiconductor application is 3D NAND, followed by DRAM, and then logic chips. Canon won’t face direct competition from ASML’s EUV in 3D NAND production, but with DRAMs and Logic.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASML

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASML stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ASML by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for ASML in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $725 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ASML Trading at 4.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASML to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares surge +8.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASML rose by +7.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $597.75. In addition, ASML Holding NV saw 16.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ASML

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.70 for the present operating margin

+49.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for ASML Holding NV stands at +26.56. The total capital return value is set at 46.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 41.96. Equity return is now at value 79.29, with 22.61 for asset returns.

Based on ASML Holding NV (ASML), the company’s capital structure generated 50.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.61. Total debt to assets is 12.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ASML Holding NV (ASML) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.