American Water Works Co. Inc. (AWK) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, AWK stock has gone up by 1.97%, with a monthly gain of 1.54% and a quarterly plunge of -16.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.00%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.25% for American Water Works Co. Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.34% for AWK’s stock, with a -16.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in American Water Works Co. Inc. (NYSE: AWK) Right Now?

American Water Works Co. Inc. (NYSE: AWK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for AWK is at 0.63. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AWK is $146.90, which is $28.1 above the current market price. The public float for AWK is 194.26M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.46% of that float. The average trading volume for AWK on November 02, 2023 was 1.09M shares.

AWK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of American Water Works Co. Inc. (NYSE: AWK) has jumped by 0.98 compared to previous close of 117.65. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-31 that Let’s focus on utilities like NI, ETR, AWK, DTE and EIX, scheduled to release their third-quarter earnings on Nov 1.

Analysts’ Opinion of AWK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AWK stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for AWK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AWK in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $134 based on the research report published on October 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AWK Trading at -7.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AWK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.00%, as shares sank -0.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AWK rose by +1.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $118.37. In addition, American Water Works Co. Inc. saw -22.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AWK starting from GOSS MARTHA CLARK, who purchase 56 shares at the price of $141.07 back on Aug 28. After this action, GOSS MARTHA CLARK now owns 35,960 shares of American Water Works Co. Inc., valued at $7,900 using the latest closing price.

Marberry Michael, the Director of American Water Works Co. Inc., purchase 1,400 shares at $142.35 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Marberry Michael is holding 3,673 shares at $199,290 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AWK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.57 for the present operating margin

+40.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Water Works Co. Inc. stands at +21.62. The total capital return value is set at 6.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.50. Equity return is now at value 10.35, with 3.19 for asset returns.

Based on American Water Works Co. Inc. (AWK), the company’s capital structure generated 161.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.82. Total debt to assets is 43.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 142.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.

Conclusion

In conclusion, American Water Works Co. Inc. (AWK) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.