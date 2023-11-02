Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC) is $9.39, which is $2.87 above the current market price. The public float for ALHC is 96.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.83% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ALHC on November 02, 2023 was 641.76K shares.

ALHC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Alignment Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: ALHC) has dropped by -2.55 compared to previous close of 6.66. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -8.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-20 that The specialty insurer is partnering with a top pharmacy chain operator for new policies. These will be available in a selection of markets, potentially covering 1.6 mllion eligible people.

ALHC’s Market Performance

Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC) has experienced a -8.72% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -11.70% drop in the past month, and a 0.62% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.50% for ALHC. . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.75% for ALHC’s stock, with a -8.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ALHC Trading at -0.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.43%, as shares sank -11.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALHC fell by -11.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.07. In addition, Alignment Healthcare Inc saw -44.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALHC starting from MARGOLIS JEFFREY H, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $8.00 back on Oct 16. After this action, MARGOLIS JEFFREY H now owns 419,533 shares of Alignment Healthcare Inc, valued at $48,016 using the latest closing price.

JOYCE CHRISTOPHER J, the Chief Legal and Admin. Officer of Alignment Healthcare Inc, sale 15,474 shares at $5.20 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that JOYCE CHRISTOPHER J is holding 267,834 shares at $80,465 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.97 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Alignment Healthcare Inc stands at -10.43. The total capital return value is set at -29.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.10. Equity return is now at value -64.69, with -22.47 for asset returns.

Based on Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC), the company’s capital structure generated 72.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.01. Total debt to assets is 27.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.