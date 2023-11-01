Zillow Group Inc (Z) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: Z)’s stock price has decreased by -6.98 compared to its previous closing price of 38.97. However, the company has seen a -7.92% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-10-31 that Shares of real-estate names plunged Tuesday following a jury ruling that has the potential to shake up the way people purchase homes.

Is It Worth Investing in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: Z) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for Z is 1.71. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for Z is $54.40, which is $19.45 above the current price. The public float for Z is 152.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.97% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of Z on November 01, 2023 was 2.48M shares.

Z’s Market Performance

Z stock saw a decrease of -7.92% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -20.57% and a quarterly a decrease of -33.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.67%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.89% for Zillow Group Inc (Z). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.71% for Z stock, with a simple moving average of -22.00% for the last 200 days.

Z Trading at -21.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought Z to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.67%, as shares sank -14.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, Z fell by -7.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.21. In addition, Zillow Group Inc saw 12.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Z starting from Samuelson Errol G, who sale 19,000 shares at the price of $52.66 back on Aug 30. After this action, Samuelson Errol G now owns 131,455 shares of Zillow Group Inc, valued at $1,000,608 using the latest closing price.

Hofmann Jeremy, the Chief Financial Officer of Zillow Group Inc, sale 13,984 shares at $49.91 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Hofmann Jeremy is holding 121,334 shares at $697,979 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for Z

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.81 for the present operating margin

+82.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zillow Group Inc stands at -4.49. The total capital return value is set at -0.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.34. Equity return is now at value -3.93, with -2.69 for asset returns.

Based on Zillow Group Inc (Z), the company’s capital structure generated 41.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.41. Total debt to assets is 28.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.34.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Zillow Group Inc (Z) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.