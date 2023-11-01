Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE: YUMC) is above average at 29.84x. The 36-month beta value for YUMC is also noteworthy at 0.57. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for YUMC is $73.23, which is $20.67 above than the current price. The public float for YUMC is 403.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.64% of that float. The average trading volume of YUMC on November 01, 2023 was 1.77M shares.

YUMC) stock’s latest price update

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE: YUMC)’s stock price has decreased by -1.05 compared to its previous closing price of 53.12. However, the company has seen a -1.94% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-31 that The headline numbers for Yum China (YUMC) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended September 2023, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

YUMC’s Market Performance

YUMC’s stock has fallen by -1.94% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.02% and a quarterly drop of -5.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.72% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.11% for Yum China Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.19% for YUMC’s stock, with a -9.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YUMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YUMC stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for YUMC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for YUMC in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $71.30 based on the research report published on September 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

YUMC Trading at -2.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YUMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares sank -3.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YUMC fell by -1.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.10. In addition, Yum China Holdings Inc saw -3.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YUMC starting from Wat Joey, who sale 95,171 shares at the price of $61.94 back on May 11. After this action, Wat Joey now owns 317,926 shares of Yum China Holdings Inc, valued at $5,894,521 using the latest closing price.

Wat Joey, the Chief Executive Officer of Yum China Holdings Inc, sale 2,800 shares at $61.94 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Wat Joey is holding 256,723 shares at $173,422 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YUMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.71 for the present operating margin

+13.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yum China Holdings Inc stands at +4.62. The total capital return value is set at 8.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.96. Equity return is now at value 11.39, with 6.28 for asset returns.

Based on Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC), the company’s capital structure generated 36.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.99. Total debt to assets is 20.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 59.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

In summary, Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.