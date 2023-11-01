Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

﻿Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: XERS)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.28 in comparison to its previous close of 1.83, however, the company has experienced a 9.25% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-10-16 that Xeris Biopharma Holdings (NASDAQ:XERS) revealed significant strides in its financial performance and collaboration agreements. The pharmaceutical company announced an upward revision of its full-year 2023 financial guidance from $145-$165 million to $155-$165 million.

Is It Worth Investing in Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: XERS) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.47. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS) by analysts is $4.90, which is $3.01 above the current market price. The public float for XERS is 129.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.87% of that float. On November 01, 2023, the average trading volume of XERS was 916.04K shares.

XERS’s Market Performance

XERS’s stock has seen a 9.25% increase for the week, with a 15.24% rise in the past month and a -28.95% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.81% for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.01% for XERS’s stock, with a -7.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XERS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XERS stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for XERS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for XERS in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $4.50 based on the research report published on August 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

XERS Trading at -1.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XERS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.54%, as shares surge +13.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XERS rose by +9.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7290. In addition, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc saw 42.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XERS starting from Edick Paul R, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $2.38 back on Aug 09. After this action, Edick Paul R now owns 2,288,064 shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc, valued at $23,794 using the latest closing price.

Edick Paul R purchase 20,000 shares at $1.45 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Edick Paul R is holding 1,528,064 shares at $29,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XERS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-72.97 for the present operating margin

+69.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc stands at -85.86. The total capital return value is set at -37.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.55. Equity return is now at value -163.13, with -22.07 for asset returns.

Based on Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS), the company’s capital structure generated 438.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.42. Total debt to assets is 57.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 434.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.54.

Conclusion

To sum up, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.