What Recent Market Trends Mean for Unum Group’s (UNM) Stock

In the past week, UNM stock has gone down by -7.49%, with a monthly decline of -7.38% and a quarterly plunge of -11.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.60%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.89% for Unum Group The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.86% for UNM stock, with a simple moving average of -1.67% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) is 6.18x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for UNM is 1.05. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Unum Group (UNM) is $55.42, which is $10.86 above the current market price. The public float for UNM is 194.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.95% of that float. On November 01, 2023, UNM’s average trading volume was 992.80K shares.

UNM) stock’s latest price update

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) has seen a decline in its stock price by -8.88 in relation to its previous close of 48.90. However, the company has experienced a -7.49% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-31 that The headline numbers for Unum (UNM) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended September 2023, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

Analysts’ Opinion of UNM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UNM stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for UNM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for UNM in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $57 based on the research report published on April 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UNM Trading at -9.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares sank -6.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNM fell by -7.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.27. In addition, Unum Group saw 8.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UNM starting from Pyne Christopher W, who sale 3,750 shares at the price of $49.02 back on Aug 15. After this action, Pyne Christopher W now owns 46,334 shares of Unum Group, valued at $183,844 using the latest closing price.

Arnold Timothy Gerald, the EVP, VB & President, Colonial of Unum Group, sale 20,000 shares at $50.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Arnold Timothy Gerald is holding 72,061 shares at $1,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UNM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.84 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Unum Group stands at +10.98. The total capital return value is set at 10.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.53. Equity return is now at value 31.74, with 2.74 for asset returns.

Based on Unum Group (UNM), the company’s capital structure generated 38.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.55. Total debt to assets is 6.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Unum Group (UNM) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.