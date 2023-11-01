What Recent Market Trends Mean for Restaurant Brands International Inc’s (QSR) Stock

In the past week, QSR stock has gone up by 0.28%, with a monthly gain of 3.35% and a quarterly plunge of -9.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.20%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.31% for Restaurant Brands International Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.88% for QSR stock, with a simple moving average of -3.15% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) is 20.53x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for QSR is 1.00. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) is $79.37, which is $12.17 above the current market price. QSR currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.On November 01, 2023, QSR’s average trading volume was 1.56M shares.

QSR) stock’s latest price update

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.17 in relation to its previous close of 66.42. However, the company has experienced a 0.28% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-31 that While 2023 was a year of relative outperformance for equities, select high-growth stocks saw their growth slow due to uncertainties like recession fears and higher interest rates. That said, there are many who believe the outlook for 2024 appears promising, as inflation eases and the economy strengthens.

Analysts’ Opinion of QSR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QSR stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for QSR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for QSR in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $75 based on the research report published on October 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

QSR Trading at 0.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QSR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares surge +5.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QSR rose by +0.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.87. In addition, Restaurant Brands International Inc saw 3.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QSR starting from Dunnigan Matthew, who sale 45,000 shares at the price of $73.21 back on May 19. After this action, Dunnigan Matthew now owns 39,391 shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc, valued at $3,294,450 using the latest closing price.

Siddiqui Sami A., the Brand Pres., Popeyes, Americas of Restaurant Brands International Inc, sale 15,000 shares at $72.40 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Siddiqui Sami A. is holding 116,634 shares at $1,086,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QSR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.19 for the present operating margin

+55.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Restaurant Brands International Inc stands at +15.50. The total capital return value is set at 10.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.03. Equity return is now at value 40.21, with 4.44 for asset returns.

Based on Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR), the company’s capital structure generated 577.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.25. Total debt to assets is 63.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 567.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 83.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.