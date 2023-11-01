What Recent Market Trends Mean for Paychex Inc.’s (PAYX) Stock

In the past week, PAYX stock has gone down by -3.89%, with a monthly decline of -5.62% and a quarterly plunge of -13.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.15%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.84% for Paychex Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.03% for PAYX stock, with a simple moving average of -5.90% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) is 24.47x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PAYX is 0.97. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Paychex Inc. (PAYX) is $120.91, which is $13.09 above the current market price. The public float for PAYX is 322.55M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.87% of that float. On November 01, 2023, PAYX’s average trading volume was 1.58M shares.

PAYX) stock’s latest price update

Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.91 in relation to its previous close of 111.05. However, the company has experienced a -3.89% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-26 that The 4 factor dividend growth strategy aims to blend the ease of investing in an ETF with the appeal of holding individual stocks. The strategy focuses on high-quality companies with above-average dividend yields to generate market-beating returns. The strategy has shown mixed results so far, outperforming the market in some months but underperforming in others.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAYX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAYX stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for PAYX by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for PAYX in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $130 based on the research report published on September 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PAYX Trading at -8.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares sank -6.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAYX fell by -3.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $115.63. In addition, Paychex Inc. saw -6.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAYX starting from Gioja Michael E, who sale 41,329 shares at the price of $115.79 back on Oct 06. After this action, Gioja Michael E now owns 19,800 shares of Paychex Inc., valued at $4,785,485 using the latest closing price.

Gioja Michael E, the Sr. Vice President of Paychex Inc., sale 45,810 shares at $124.96 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that Gioja Michael E is holding 19,800 shares at $5,724,626 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAYX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.60 for the present operating margin

+70.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paychex Inc. stands at +31.10. The total capital return value is set at 48.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 37.50. Equity return is now at value 47.50, with 14.98 for asset returns.

Based on Paychex Inc. (PAYX), the company’s capital structure generated 25.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.23. Total debt to assets is 8.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Paychex Inc. (PAYX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.