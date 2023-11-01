WestRock Co (WRK) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of WestRock Co (NYSE: WRK) has increased by 1.41 when compared to last closing price of 35.43. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.49% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-10-20 that ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK) today announced that it will release fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2023 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 9, 2023. Due to the proposed business combination with Smurfit Kappa Group plc, WestRock will not host a conference call. The press release, a slide presentation and other relevant financial and statistical information will be accessible on the Investors section of WestRock’s website at ir.westrock.com. About W.

Is It Worth Investing in WestRock Co (NYSE: WRK) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.11. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for WestRock Co (WRK) is $40.77, which is $4.84 above the current market price. The public float for WRK is 252.14M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.47% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WRK on November 01, 2023 was 3.08M shares.

WRK’s Market Performance

The stock of WestRock Co (WRK) has seen a 3.49% increase in the past week, with a 0.90% rise in the past month, and a 10.42% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.05% for WRK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.04% for WRK’s stock, with a 12.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WRK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WRK stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for WRK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WRK in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $40 based on the research report published on April 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WRK Trading at 2.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WRK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares surge +0.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WRK rose by +3.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.93. In addition, WestRock Co saw 2.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WRK starting from Kivits Patrick M., who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $27.38 back on Mar 15. After this action, Kivits Patrick M. now owns 42,132 shares of WestRock Co, valued at $109,520 using the latest closing price.

RUSSELL CURREY M, the Director of WestRock Co, sale 55,000 shares at $36.51 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that RUSSELL CURREY M is holding 245,271 shares at $2,007,830 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WRK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.94 for the present operating margin

+17.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for WestRock Co stands at +4.44. The total capital return value is set at 8.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.75. Equity return is now at value -13.18, with -4.96 for asset returns.

Based on WestRock Co (WRK), the company’s capital structure generated 74.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.80. Total debt to assets is 30.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.

Conclusion

To put it simply, WestRock Co (WRK) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.