Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE: VOYA) has increased by 1.20 when compared to last closing price of 66.77.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-31 that While the top- and bottom-line numbers for Voya (VOYA) give a sense of how the business performed in the quarter ended September 2023, it could be worth looking at how some of its key metrics compare to Wall Street estimates and year-ago values.

Is It Worth Investing in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE: VOYA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Voya Financial Inc (NYSE: VOYA) is above average at 12.02x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.13.

The public float for VOYA is 104.85M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.74% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VOYA on November 01, 2023 was 677.82K shares.

VOYA’s Market Performance

The stock of Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) has seen a 3.03% increase in the past week, with a 4.87% rise in the past month, and a -7.93% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.03% for VOYA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.72% for VOYA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -4.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VOYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VOYA stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for VOYA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VOYA in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $77 based on the research report published on January 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VOYA Trading at -0.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VOYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, as shares surge +4.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VOYA rose by +3.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.58. In addition, Voya Financial Inc saw 9.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VOYA starting from Butler Yvette S., who sale 2,074 shares at the price of $72.93 back on Aug 03. After this action, Butler Yvette S. now owns 0 shares of Voya Financial Inc, valued at $151,257 using the latest closing price.

MARTIN RODNEY O JR, the Director of Voya Financial Inc, sale 39,724 shares at $75.24 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that MARTIN RODNEY O JR is holding 149,671 shares at $2,988,842 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VOYA

Equity return is now at value 19.31, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.