Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc (GV) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc (NASDAQ: GV) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 9.94 compared to its previous closing price of 0.15. However, the company has seen a fall of -9.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-06-06 that Visionary Education Tech (NASDAQ: VEDU ) stock is rocketing higher on Tuesday despite a lack of news from the company. There’s been no new press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that explain why VEDU shares are rising today.

Is It Worth Investing in Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc (NASDAQ: GV) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.42. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The public float for GV is 10.69M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GV on November 01, 2023 was 930.89K shares.

GV’s Market Performance

The stock of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc (GV) has seen a -9.52% decrease in the past week, with a 16.45% rise in the past month, and a -54.37% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.37% for GV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.10% for GV’s stock, with a -67.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GV Trading at -11.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.82%, as shares surge +4.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GV fell by -9.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1661. In addition, Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc saw -57.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.11 for the present operating margin

+14.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc stands at -41.20. Equity return is now at value -43.14, with -5.25 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.28.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc (GV) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.