Viridian Therapeutics Inc (VRDN) Stock Sees a-3.99 Decrease

In the past week, VRDN stock has gone up by 11.61%, with a monthly decline of -14.38% and a quarterly plunge of -31.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.76%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.45% for Viridian Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.50% for VRDN’s stock, with a -47.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Viridian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VRDN) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.93. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Viridian Therapeutics Inc (VRDN) is $41.07, which is $30.43 above the current market price. The public float for VRDN is 37.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 20.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VRDN on November 01, 2023 was 650.78K shares.

VRDN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Viridian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VRDN) has plunged by -3.99 when compared to previous closing price of 13.02, but the company has seen a 11.61% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-31 that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (VRDN) witnessed a jump in share price last session on above-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions for the stock doesn’t suggest further strength down the road.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRDN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRDN stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for VRDN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VRDN in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $51 based on the research report published on June 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VRDN Trading at -19.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.76%, as shares sank -11.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRDN rose by +11.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.61. In addition, Viridian Therapeutics Inc saw -57.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRDN starting from Meisner Lara, who sale 27 shares at the price of $28.35 back on Jun 16. After this action, Meisner Lara now owns 29,971 shares of Viridian Therapeutics Inc, valued at $765 using the latest closing price.

Meisner Lara, the Chief Legal Officer of Viridian Therapeutics Inc, sale 2,269 shares at $28.02 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Meisner Lara is holding 29,971 shares at $63,577 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRDN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7579.23 for the present operating margin

+57.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Viridian Therapeutics Inc stands at -7329.23. The total capital return value is set at -45.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.10. Equity return is now at value -86.47, with -75.93 for asset returns.

Based on Viridian Therapeutics Inc (VRDN), the company’s capital structure generated 1.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.58. Total debt to assets is 1.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 102.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.93.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Viridian Therapeutics Inc (VRDN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.