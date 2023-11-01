VinFast Auto Ltd.’s (VFS) Stock: A -21.50% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS) has gone down by -2.11% for the week, with a -45.34% drop in the past month and a -51.98% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.95% for VFS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.50% for VFS’s stock, with a -59.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ: VFS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VFS is 0.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for VFS is $9.00, which is $5.9 above the current price. The public float for VFS is 31.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 23.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VFS on November 01, 2023 was 4.83M shares.

VFS) stock’s latest price update

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ: VFS)’s stock price has plunge by -6.08relation to previous closing price of 5.43. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.11% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Yahoo Finance reported 2023-10-24 that Shares of Vietnamese EV maker VinFast (VFS) have plunged over 75% since its public debut in August. With pledges from multiple countries to reduce or eliminate fossil fuels, EVs are seen as an inevitability for transportation and therefore a great investment for the future.

VFS Trading at -71.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.03%, as shares sank -37.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -86.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VFS fell by -3.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.35. In addition, VinFast Auto Ltd. saw -49.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VFS

The total capital return value is set at -2.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.68. Equity return is now at value 3.38, with -42.76 for asset returns.

Based on VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.02.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.