Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: VRSK) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 66.64x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.85. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by analysts is $248.76, which is $28.17 above the current market price. The public float for VRSK is 143.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.08% of that float. On November 01, 2023, the average trading volume of VRSK was 880.14K shares.

VRSK) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: VRSK) has decreased by -2.98 when compared to last closing price of 227.36. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.31% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-30 that Verisk’s (VRSK) revenues are likely to decline after disposing the Energy and Specialized Markets and Financial Services segments.

VRSK’s Market Performance

VRSK’s stock has fallen by -3.31% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.03% and a quarterly drop of -4.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.93% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.84% for Verisk Analytics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.67% for VRSK’s stock, with a 3.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRSK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRSK stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for VRSK by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for VRSK in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $230 based on the research report published on October 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VRSK Trading at -7.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares sank -8.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRSK fell by -3.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $235.39. In addition, Verisk Analytics Inc saw 25.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRSK starting from Daffan Nicholas, who sale 1,516 shares at the price of $246.02 back on Oct 12. After this action, Daffan Nicholas now owns 43,931 shares of Verisk Analytics Inc, valued at $372,966 using the latest closing price.

Daffan Nicholas, the Chief Information Officer of Verisk Analytics Inc, sale 1,516 shares at $244.63 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Daffan Nicholas is holding 43,151 shares at $370,859 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRSK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.30 for the present operating margin

+57.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verisk Analytics Inc stands at +41.72. The total capital return value is set at 16.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.49. Equity return is now at value 60.76, with 13.60 for asset returns.

Based on Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK), the company’s capital structure generated 226.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.34. Total debt to assets is 56.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 144.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.40.

Conclusion

To sum up, Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.