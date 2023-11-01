Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Union Pacific Corp. (NYSE: UNP) has jumped by 0.88 compared to previous close of 205.80. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Forbes reported 2023-10-27 that Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) reported its Q3 results last week, with revenues falling below and earnings beating our estimates.

Is It Worth Investing in Union Pacific Corp. (NYSE: UNP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Union Pacific Corp. (NYSE: UNP) is above average at 19.93x. The 36-month beta value for UNP is also noteworthy at 1.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for UNP is $240.70, which is $33.09 above than the current price. The public float for UNP is 607.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.08% of that float. The average trading volume of UNP on November 01, 2023 was 2.45M shares.

UNP’s Market Performance

The stock of Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) has seen a 1.06% increase in the past week, with a 2.45% rise in the past month, and a -9.81% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.11% for UNP.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.71% for UNP’s stock, with a 0.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UNP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UNP stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for UNP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UNP in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $235 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UNP Trading at -1.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, as shares surge +1.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNP rose by +1.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $206.34. In addition, Union Pacific Corp. saw 0.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UNP starting from Gehringer Eric J, who sale 1,274 shares at the price of $203.24 back on Oct 30. After this action, Gehringer Eric J now owns 31,991 shares of Union Pacific Corp., valued at $258,928 using the latest closing price.

Rocker Kenyatta G, the EVP MARKETING & SALES of Union Pacific Corp., sale 8,700 shares at $222.43 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Rocker Kenyatta G is holding 42,061 shares at $1,935,098 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UNP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.68 for the present operating margin

+44.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Union Pacific Corp. stands at +28.13. The total capital return value is set at 21.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.86. Equity return is now at value 49.44, with 9.65 for asset returns.

Based on Union Pacific Corp. (UNP), the company’s capital structure generated 287.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.19. Total debt to assets is 52.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 270.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.

Conclusion

In summary, Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.