Troika Media Group Inc (TRKA) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TRKA is 2.19. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Troika Media Group Inc (TRKA) is $37.50, which is $36.46 above the current market price. The public float for TRKA is 15.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.14% of that float. On November 01, 2023, TRKA’s average trading volume was 637.14K shares.

TRKA stock's latest price update

The stock of Troika Media Group Inc (NASDAQ: TRKA) has increased by 48.24 when compared to last closing price of 0.70. Despite this, the company has experienced a 35.26% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-23 that Troika Media (NASDAQ: TRKA ) stock is taking a beating on Monday after the company released its latest earnings report. That earnings report starts with the company bringing in revenue of $58.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

TRKA’s Market Performance

Troika Media Group Inc (TRKA) has experienced a 35.26% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.95% drop in the past month, and a -58.06% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.65% for TRKA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.87% for TRKA stock, with a simple moving average of -72.33% for the last 200 days.

TRKA Trading at -7.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRKA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.59%, as shares sank -1.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRKA rose by +35.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0002. In addition, Troika Media Group Inc saw -64.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRKA starting from Wolfe Lawrence Vincent, who purchase 76 shares at the price of $6.30 back on Mar 10. After this action, Wolfe Lawrence Vincent now owns 76 shares of Troika Media Group Inc, valued at $479 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRKA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.26 for the present operating margin

+21.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Troika Media Group Inc stands at -33.24. The total capital return value is set at -29.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -61.38. Equity return is now at value -305.01, with -47.55 for asset returns.

Based on Troika Media Group Inc (TRKA), the company’s capital structure generated 913.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 90.14. Total debt to assets is 46.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 872.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 85.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.95. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Troika Media Group Inc (TRKA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.