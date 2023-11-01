Trading Update: Edible Garden AG Inc (EDBL) Stock Endures 7.28% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Edible Garden AG Inc (EDBL) has seen a 2.75% increase in the past week, with a -20.97% drop in the past month, and a -54.11% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.28% for EDBL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.26% for EDBL’s stock, with a -75.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Edible Garden AG Inc (NASDAQ: EDBL) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for EDBL is at 2.62. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EDBL is $7.00, which is $6.44 above the current market price. The public float for EDBL is 2.59M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.41% of that float. The average trading volume for EDBL on November 01, 2023 was 2.65M shares.

EDBL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Edible Garden AG Inc (NASDAQ: EDBL) has increased by 11.18 when compared to last closing price of 0.50. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EDBL Trading at -34.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDBL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.17%, as shares sank -15.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDBL rose by +2.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5737. In addition, Edible Garden AG Inc saw -91.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EDBL starting from DonAroma Pamela, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $1.51 back on Jun 02. After this action, DonAroma Pamela now owns 1,000 shares of Edible Garden AG Inc, valued at $1,510 using the latest closing price.

Kras James E., the President and CEO of Edible Garden AG Inc, purchase 1,000 shares at $1.68 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Kras James E. is holding 47,265 shares at $1,678 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EDBL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-77.94 for the present operating margin

+3.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Edible Garden AG Inc stands at -107.80. Equity return is now at value -329.80, with -89.41 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.81. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.34 and the total asset turnover is 2.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.39.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Edible Garden AG Inc (EDBL) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.