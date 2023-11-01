Trading Update: Carnival plc ADR (CUK) Stock Endures 3.92% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Carnival plc ADR (CUK) has gone up by 0.98% for the week, with a -9.59% drop in the past month and a -35.35% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.92% for CUK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.24% for CUK stock, with a simple moving average of -12.11% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Carnival plc ADR (NYSE: CUK) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.51. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Carnival plc ADR (CUK) by analysts is $17.08, which is $6.8 above the current market price. The public float for CUK is 146.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.85% of that float. On November 01, 2023, the average trading volume of CUK was 1.44M shares.

CUK) stock’s latest price update

Carnival plc ADR (NYSE: CUK) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.77 in relation to its previous close of 10.36. However, the company has experienced a 0.98% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-09-15 that MIAMI, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) has scheduled a conference call with analysts for Friday, September 29, 2023, at 10 a.m.

CUK Trading at -17.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.01%, as shares sank -12.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUK rose by +0.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.77. In addition, Carnival plc ADR saw 42.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CUK starting from WEISENBURGER RANDALL J, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $11.50 back on Oct 19. After this action, WEISENBURGER RANDALL J now owns 378,368 shares of Carnival plc ADR, valued at $1,150,000 using the latest closing price.

WEISENBURGER RANDALL J, the Director of Carnival plc ADR, purchase 350,000 shares at $12.99 during a trade that took place back on Oct 10, which means that WEISENBURGER RANDALL J is holding 961,238 shares at $4,544,785 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CUK

Equity return is now at value -21.17, with -3.19 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Carnival plc ADR (CUK) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.