The Volatility of Opko Health Inc’s (OPK) Stock: A -5.30% Ratio for the Week

In the past week, OPK stock has gone down by -5.30%, with a monthly decline of -18.30% and a quarterly plunge of -28.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.32%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.05% for Opko Health Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.32% for OPK’s stock, with a -19.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Opko Health Inc (NASDAQ: OPK) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OPK is 1.85. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for OPK is $4.48, which is $3.23 above the current price. The public float for OPK is 415.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OPK on November 01, 2023 was 2.33M shares.

OPK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Opko Health Inc (NASDAQ: OPK) has surged by 1.63 when compared to previous closing price of 1.23, but the company has seen a -5.30% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-31 that MIAMI, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) plans to report operating and financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Monday, November 6, 2023. OPKO’s senior management will provide a business update and discuss results as well as financial guidance during a conference call and live audio webcast on November 6th beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPK stocks, with Barrington Research repeating the rating for OPK by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for OPK in the upcoming period, according to Barrington Research is $2 based on the research report published on June 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OPK Trading at -19.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.32%, as shares sank -16.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPK fell by -5.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3515. In addition, Opko Health Inc saw 0.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPK starting from FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $1.76 back on Aug 17. After this action, FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL now owns 200,956,694 shares of Opko Health Inc, valued at $175,804 using the latest closing price.

FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL, the CEO & Chairman of Opko Health Inc, purchase 75,000 shares at $1.75 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL is holding 200,856,694 shares at $131,260 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.51 for the present operating margin

+20.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Opko Health Inc stands at -32.70. The total capital return value is set at -12.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.62. Equity return is now at value -12.86, with -9.24 for asset returns.

Based on Opko Health Inc (OPK), the company’s capital structure generated 19.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.36. Total debt to assets is 14.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Opko Health Inc (OPK) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.