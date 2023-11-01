The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Dorman Products Inc’s (DORM) Stock

In the past week, DORM stock has gone down by -15.49%, with a monthly decline of -17.09% and a quarterly plunge of -29.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.57%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.35% for Dorman Products Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.51% for DORM’s stock, with a -25.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ: DORM) Right Now?

Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ: DORM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for DORM is at 0.58. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DORM is $97.00, which is $44.07 above the current market price. The public float for DORM is 26.28M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.15% of that float. The average trading volume for DORM on November 01, 2023 was 87.75K shares.

DORM) stock’s latest price update

Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ: DORM)’s stock price has dropped by -14.54 in relation to previous closing price of 72.76. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -15.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-31 that Dorman announced weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. The automotive products company also lowered its full-year sales and earnings outlook, citing softening demand trends and an uncertain macro environment.

Analysts’ Opinion of DORM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DORM stocks, with MKM Partners repeating the rating for DORM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DORM in the upcoming period, according to MKM Partners is $129 based on the research report published on May 19, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

DORM Trading at -19.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DORM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.57%, as shares sank -17.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DORM fell by -15.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.71. In addition, Dorman Products Inc saw -23.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DORM starting from Luftig Eric, who purchase 293 shares at the price of $84.78 back on May 03. After this action, Luftig Eric now owns 4,734 shares of Dorman Products Inc, valued at $24,842 using the latest closing price.

BERMAN STEVEN L, the Executive Chairman of Dorman Products Inc, sale 3,616 shares at $90.62 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that BERMAN STEVEN L is holding 996,764 shares at $327,675 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DORM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.87 for the present operating margin

+32.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dorman Products Inc stands at +7.01. The total capital return value is set at 10.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.32. Equity return is now at value 9.01, with 4.77 for asset returns.

Based on Dorman Products Inc (DORM), the company’s capital structure generated 81.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.87. Total debt to assets is 36.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dorman Products Inc (DORM) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.