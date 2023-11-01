The 6.91% Simple Moving Average of Brown & Brown, Inc.’s (BRO) Stock in the Past 200 Days

In the past week, BRO stock has gone down by -0.40%, with a monthly decline of -0.14% and a quarterly plunge of -1.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.13%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.01% for Brown & Brown, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.04% for BRO stock, with a simple moving average of 6.91% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) Right Now?

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 26.45x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.76. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) by analysts is $79.60, which is $9.98 above the current market price. The public float for BRO is 237.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.86% of that float. On November 01, 2023, the average trading volume of BRO was 1.21M shares.

BRO) stock’s latest price update

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO)’s stock price has increased by 0.80 compared to its previous closing price of 68.87. However, the company has seen a -0.40% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-27 that Insights are provided on upcoming dividend increases, indicating strong business performance and a commitment to rewarding shareholders. The lists are created by combining data on companies with a history of dividend growth with their future dividend payments. Includes tables and metrics to help investors prioritize stocks based on yield, growth rates, and historical returns.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRO stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for BRO by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for BRO in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $76 based on the research report published on August 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BRO Trading at -2.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.13%, as shares surge +0.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRO fell by -0.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.45. In addition, Brown & Brown, Inc. saw 21.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRO starting from Masojada Bronislaw Edmund, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $65.78 back on Jun 21. After this action, Masojada Bronislaw Edmund now owns 4,000 shares of Brown & Brown, Inc., valued at $263,120 using the latest closing price.

PROCTOR H PALMER JR, the Director of Brown & Brown, Inc., sale 448 shares at $65.68 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that PROCTOR H PALMER JR is holding 0 shares at $29,425 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.92 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Brown & Brown, Inc. stands at +18.44. The total capital return value is set at 15.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.88. Equity return is now at value 15.46, with 5.77 for asset returns.

Based on Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO), the company’s capital structure generated 90.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.59. Total debt to assets is 32.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 84.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

To sum up, Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.