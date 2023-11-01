The -13.88% Decline of Six Flags Entertainment Corp’s (SIX) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, SIX stock has gone down by -1.06%, with a monthly decline of -12.38% and a quarterly plunge of -20.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.24% for Six Flags Entertainment Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.38% for SIX’s stock, with a -23.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE: SIX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE: SIX) is above average at 19.87x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.10.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) is $26.54, which is $7.46 above the current market price. The public float for SIX is 82.58M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.93% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SIX on November 01, 2023 was 1.85M shares.

SIX) stock’s latest price update

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE: SIX)’s stock price has dropped by -4.15 in relation to previous closing price of 19.90. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-20 that ARLINGTON, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) today announced it will release third quarter financial results before the market opens on Thursday, November 9, 2023. An investor conference call will follow beginning at 7:00 a.m. Central Time. The call can be accessed through the Six Flags Investor Relations website, investors.sixflags.com, or by dialing 1-833-629-0614 in the United States or 1-412-317-9257 outside the United States and requesting the Six Flag.

SIX Trading at -14.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.33%, as shares sank -13.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIX fell by -0.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.45. In addition, Six Flags Entertainment Corp saw -17.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIX starting from Williams-Ramey Aimee, who sale 11,630 shares at the price of $24.45 back on Sep 08. After this action, Williams-Ramey Aimee now owns 0 shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp, valued at $284,354 using the latest closing price.

Mick Gary, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Six Flags Entertainment Corp, purchase 5,812 shares at $26.98 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Mick Gary is holding 89,737 shares at $156,808 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.92 for the present operating margin

+39.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Six Flags Entertainment Corp stands at +8.02. The total capital return value is set at 16.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.55.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.