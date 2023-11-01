Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TTWO is 0.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TTWO is $157.65, which is $23.19 above the current price. The public float for TTWO is 155.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TTWO on November 01, 2023 was 1.29M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

TTWO) stock’s latest price update

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO)’s stock price has increased by 0.53 compared to its previous closing price of 133.75. However, the company has seen a -1.90% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-10-31 that Even though the stock only IPO’d in 2021, shares of Roblox Corp NYSE: RBLX have given investors a wild ride in the years since. An initial 130% rally soon gave way to an 85% haircut, but the past eighteen months have seen shares trade comparatively range bound, albeit with their fair share of double and triple-digit percentage moves.

TTWO’s Market Performance

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) has experienced a -1.90% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.25% drop in the past month, and a -7.75% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.58% for TTWO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.18% for TTWO’s stock, with a 2.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTWO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTWO stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for TTWO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TTWO in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $170 based on the research report published on October 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TTWO Trading at -4.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTWO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.21%, as shares sank -3.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTWO fell by -2.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $140.07. In addition, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. saw 29.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTWO starting from Emerson Daniel P, who sale 6,251 shares at the price of $137.88 back on Jun 05. After this action, Emerson Daniel P now owns 132,296 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., valued at $861,862 using the latest closing price.

ZELNICK STRAUSS, the Chairman, CEO of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., sale 9,537 shares at $137.67 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that ZELNICK STRAUSS is holding 666,147 shares at $1,312,989 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTWO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.53 for the present operating margin

+44.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. stands at -21.02. The total capital return value is set at -5.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.85. Equity return is now at value -13.19, with -7.37 for asset returns.

Based on Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO), the company’s capital structure generated 38.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.83. Total debt to assets is 21.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.