T2 Biosystems Inc (TTOO) Stock Faces 11.52% Weekly Volatility

The stock of T2 Biosystems Inc (TTOO) has seen a 3.59% increase in the past week, with a -74.53% drop in the past month, and a -75.68% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.45% for TTOO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -55.79% for TTOO’s stock, with a -86.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ: TTOO) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.40.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The public float for TTOO is 3.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.69% of that float. On November 01, 2023, the average trading volume of TTOO was 1.18M shares.

TTOO) stock’s latest price update

T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ: TTOO)’s stock price has gone rise by 10.47 in comparison to its previous close of 5.35, however, the company has experienced a 3.59% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-13 that T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ: TTOO ) stock is plummeting lower following the company’s announcement of a 1-for-100 reverse stock split and its preliminary third-quarter earnings. The reverse split was effective as of yesterday, with shares of TTOO beginning trading on a reverse split-adjusted basis as of this morning.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTOO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTOO stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for TTOO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TTOO in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $2.40 based on the research report published on January 27, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

TTOO Trading at -75.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTOO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.52%, as shares sank -72.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -88.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTOO rose by +3.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.57. In addition, T2 Biosystems Inc saw -95.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTOO starting from CR Group L.P., who sale 7,148,945 shares at the price of $0.16 back on Sep 28. After this action, CR Group L.P. now owns 0 shares of T2 Biosystems Inc, valued at $1,125,959 using the latest closing price.

CR Group L.P., the 10% Owner of T2 Biosystems Inc, sale 5,981,202 shares at $0.19 during a trade that took place back on Sep 27, which means that CR Group L.P. is holding 571,796 shares at $1,145,998 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To sum up, T2 Biosystems Inc (TTOO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.