Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) is above average at 60.89x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.75.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) is $134.62, which is $23.38 above the current market price. The public float for SUI is 122.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.58% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SUI on November 01, 2023 was 925.76K shares.

The stock price of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) has jumped by 1.39 compared to previous close of 109.72. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-27 that The gap between owning and renting a home is at its widest since 1996, with home prices surging and making it difficult for renters to save for a down payment. Despite rising interest rates, stability in the housing market is maintained due to the disparity between prevailing and locked-in mortgage rates. Sun Communities and Camden Property Trust are highlighted as top-tier REITs that offer stable income and growth potential in the current real estate landscape.

SUI’s Market Performance

Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) has experienced a 5.84% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.01% drop in the past month, and a -14.15% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.02% for SUI.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.18% for SUI’s stock, with a -16.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SUI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SUI stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for SUI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SUI in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $125 based on the research report published on October 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SUI Trading at -4.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.33%, as shares sank -1.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUI rose by +5.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $108.75. In addition, Sun Communities, Inc. saw -22.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SUI starting from Farrugia Marc, who sale 4,962 shares at the price of $123.90 back on Aug 30. After this action, Farrugia Marc now owns 5,093 shares of Sun Communities, Inc., valued at $614,792 using the latest closing price.

Underwood Baxter, the CEO – Safe Harbor Marinas, LLC of Sun Communities, Inc., purchase 400 shares at $119.93 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that Underwood Baxter is holding 73,633 shares at $47,972 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SUI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.92 for the present operating margin

+28.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sun Communities, Inc. stands at +8.47. The total capital return value is set at 3.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.83. Equity return is now at value 3.05, with 1.39 for asset returns.

Based on Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI), the company’s capital structure generated 94.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.56. Total debt to assets is 43.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 94.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.19.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.