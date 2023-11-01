Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

In the past week, STWD stock has gone down by -1.88%, with a monthly decline of -5.99% and a quarterly plunge of -12.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.64%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.65% for Starwood Property Trust Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.94% for STWD’s stock, with a simple moving average of -6.87% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Starwood Property Trust Inc (NYSE: STWD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Starwood Property Trust Inc (NYSE: STWD) is above average at 10.12x. The 36-month beta value for STWD is also noteworthy at 1.68.

The public float for STWD is 294.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.66% of that float. The average trading volume of STWD on November 01, 2023 was 2.34M shares.

STWD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Starwood Property Trust Inc (NYSE: STWD) has jumped by 1.31 compared to previous close of 17.52. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-10-11 that GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD) today announced that the Company will release its third quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 before the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Analysts’ Opinion of STWD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STWD stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for STWD by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for STWD in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $20 based on the research report published on October 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

STWD Trading at -8.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STWD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, as shares sank -4.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STWD fell by -1.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.44. In addition, Starwood Property Trust Inc saw -3.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STWD starting from DiModica Jeffrey F., who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $20.10 back on Sep 22. After this action, DiModica Jeffrey F. now owns 1,025,984 shares of Starwood Property Trust Inc, valued at $201,002 using the latest closing price.

DiModica Jeffrey F., the President of Starwood Property Trust Inc, sale 20,111 shares at $20.48 during a trade that took place back on Sep 21, which means that DiModica Jeffrey F. is holding 1,035,984 shares at $411,875 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STWD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+68.39 for the present operating margin

+83.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Starwood Property Trust Inc stands at +55.01. The total capital return value is set at 4.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.83. Equity return is now at value 8.54, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD), the company’s capital structure generated 317.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.07. Total debt to assets is 25.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 267.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.02.

Conclusion

In summary, Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.