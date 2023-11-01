Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) has seen a -3.44% decrease in the past week, with a 4.21% gain in the past month, and a 12.46% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.08% for SPOT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.74% for SPOT stock, with a simple moving average of 16.46% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.65. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) is $174.69, which is $20.08 above the current market price. The public float for SPOT is 132.81M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SPOT on November 01, 2023 was 1.74M shares.

SPOT) stock’s latest price update

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT)’s stock price has plunge by 1.28relation to previous closing price of 162.67. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.44% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-31 that Spotify’s growing exposure to podcasting and advertising could improve its profitability in the long term. The company is focusing on cost control and reducing spending on podcast content to improve its gross margin. Spotify aims to achieve a 30% gross margin in the long run through diversifying revenue streams and increasing user engagement.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPOT stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for SPOT by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for SPOT in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $129 based on the research report published on October 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SPOT Trading at 6.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.23%, as shares surge +6.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPOT fell by -3.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +78.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $157.81. In addition, Spotify Technology S.A. saw 108.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SPOT

Equity return is now at value -34.80, with -9.99 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.