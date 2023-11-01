Snowflake Inc (SNOW) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SNOW is 0.77. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 25 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SNOW is $198.61, which is $53.48 above the current price. The public float for SNOW is 300.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SNOW on November 01, 2023 was 4.36M shares.

Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.67 in relation to its previous close of 144.16. However, the company has experienced a -3.96% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-31 that Nvidia is the leading AI chip company by a country mile. Snowflake is making valuable data available, which could help train AI models.

SNOW’s Market Performance

Snowflake Inc (SNOW) has seen a -3.96% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -4.00% decline in the past month and a -11.83% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.59% for SNOW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.23% for SNOW stock, with a simple moving average of -8.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNOW stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SNOW by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SNOW in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $195 based on the research report published on October 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SNOW Trading at -6.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.69%, as shares sank -2.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNOW fell by -3.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $152.96. In addition, Snowflake Inc saw 1.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNOW starting from Slootman Frank, who sale 4,308 shares at the price of $145.67 back on Oct 25. After this action, Slootman Frank now owns 182,913 shares of Snowflake Inc, valued at $627,556 using the latest closing price.

Kleinerman Christian, the SVP, Product Management of Snowflake Inc, sale 1,500 shares at $157.90 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that Kleinerman Christian is holding 660,289 shares at $236,850 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-40.52 for the present operating margin

+63.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Snowflake Inc stands at -38.57. The total capital return value is set at -15.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.60. Equity return is now at value -16.07, with -11.81 for asset returns.

Based on Snowflake Inc (SNOW), the company’s capital structure generated 4.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.41. Total debt to assets is 3.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Snowflake Inc (SNOW) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.