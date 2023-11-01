SLM Corp. (SLM) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

SLM Corp. (NASDAQ: SLM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SLM is 1.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SLM is $16.79, which is $3.79 above the current price. The public float for SLM is 223.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SLM on November 01, 2023 was 1.75M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

SLM) stock’s latest price update

SLM Corp. (NASDAQ: SLM)’s stock price has plunge by -1.22relation to previous closing price of 13.16. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-26 that SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call October 26, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Melissa Bronaugh – VP & Head of Investor Relations Jonathan Witter – CEO & Director Steven McGarry – Executive VP & CFO Peter Graham – Executive Vice President Conference Call Participants Michael Kaye – Wells Fargo Sanjay Sakhrani – KBW Rick Shane – JPMorgan Jeff Adelson – Morgan Stanley Arren Cyganovich – Citi Jordan Hymowitz – Philadelphia Financial Operator Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Third Quarter 2023 Sallie Mae Earnings Call.

SLM’s Market Performance

SLM Corp. (SLM) has seen a 0.00% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -3.85% decline in the past month and a -17.62% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.05% for SLM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.61% for SLM’s stock, with a -11.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLM stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for SLM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SLM in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $17 based on the research report published on April 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SLM Trading at -5.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.51%, as shares sank -2.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLM remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.20. In addition, SLM Corp. saw -21.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLM starting from Jafarieh Nicolas, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $16.12 back on Jul 31. After this action, Jafarieh Nicolas now owns 162,664 shares of SLM Corp., valued at $120,864 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.11 for the present operating margin

+83.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for SLM Corp. stands at +19.79. The total capital return value is set at 10.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.24. Equity return is now at value 17.77, with 1.15 for asset returns.

Based on SLM Corp. (SLM), the company’s capital structure generated 303.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.19. Total debt to assets is 18.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 354.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SLM Corp. (SLM) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.