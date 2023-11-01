SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.61. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) is $34.33, which is $5.04 above the current market price. The public float for SLG is 64.14M, and currently, short sellers hold a 27.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SLG on November 01, 2023 was 1.71M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

SLG) stock’s latest price update

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.28 in comparison to its previous close of 29.67, however, the company has experienced a -7.13% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-27 that SL Green’s fiscal 2023 third-quarter earnings saw the REIT report dual beats on revenue and FFO. The selloff of the REIT has been dramatic since the September FOMC meeting, with the commons now trading at a nearly 50% discount to book. Whilst the monthly cash dividend has been maintained, the safety of the current distribution is uncertain as higher rates persist.

SLG’s Market Performance

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) has experienced a -7.13% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -18.73% drop in the past month, and a -20.28% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.22% for SLG.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.71% for SLG’s stock, with a -6.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLG stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for SLG by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for SLG in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $27 based on the research report published on September 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SLG Trading at -18.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.92%, as shares sank -14.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLG fell by -7.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.92. In addition, SL Green Realty Corp. saw -13.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLG starting from BURTON EDWIN T III, who sale 6,800 shares at the price of $34.30 back on Aug 14. After this action, BURTON EDWIN T III now owns 89 shares of SL Green Realty Corp., valued at $233,241 using the latest closing price.

ATKINS BETSY S, the Director of SL Green Realty Corp., sale 5,000 shares at $21.47 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that ATKINS BETSY S is holding 11,662 shares at $107,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.12 for the present operating margin

+33.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for SL Green Realty Corp. stands at -8.87. The total capital return value is set at 1.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.74. Equity return is now at value -10.31, with -4.18 for asset returns.

Based on SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG), the company’s capital structure generated 139.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.31. Total debt to assets is 53.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 146.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.

Conclusion

To put it simply, SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.