Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS)’s stock price has increased by 0.34 compared to its previous closing price of 86.45. However, the company has seen a -5.22% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-23 that While artificial intelligence ( AI ) has made immense strides, text-based AI models admittedly still lack the nuanced understanding of the stock market that human experts can develop over years of experience. However, AI can be a useful tool for discovering intriguing investment ideas that we might not have otherwise considered.

Is It Worth Investing in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) Right Now?

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for SWKS is at 1.33. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SWKS is $119.41, which is $32.67 above the current market price. The public float for SWKS is 158.89M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.34% of that float. The average trading volume for SWKS on November 01, 2023 was 1.54M shares.

SWKS’s Market Performance

The stock of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) has seen a -5.22% decrease in the past week, with a -11.72% drop in the past month, and a -21.68% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.36% for SWKS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.77% for SWKS’s stock, with a -18.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWKS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWKS stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SWKS by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for SWKS in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $87 based on the research report published on October 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SWKS Trading at -11.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWKS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares sank -10.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWKS fell by -5.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.53. In addition, Skyworks Solutions, Inc. saw -4.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWKS starting from Kasnavi Reza, who sale 900 shares at the price of $105.38 back on Aug 29. After this action, Kasnavi Reza now owns 16,094 shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc., valued at $94,842 using the latest closing price.

Sennesael Kris, the SVP & Chief Financial Officer of Skyworks Solutions, Inc., sale 40,000 shares at $106.28 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that Sennesael Kris is holding 87,823 shares at $4,251,092 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWKS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.40 for the present operating margin

+45.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. stands at +23.25. The total capital return value is set at 19.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.95. Equity return is now at value 18.62, with 12.12 for asset returns.

Based on Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS), the company’s capital structure generated 44.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.63. Total debt to assets is 27.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.63.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.