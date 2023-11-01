Shutterstock Inc (SSTK): A Technical Analysis

Shutterstock Inc (NYSE: SSTK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.14. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Shutterstock Inc (SSTK) is $69.60, which is $28.92 above the current market price. The public float for SSTK is 24.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SSTK on November 01, 2023 was 524.64K shares.

SSTK) stock’s latest price update

Shutterstock Inc (NYSE: SSTK) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 18.57 compared to its previous closing price of 34.31. However, the company has seen a gain of 15.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-31 that Shutterstock stock was down because investors were afraid that generative AI applications would eat its lunch. Certain performance metrics for the company are going down.

SSTK’s Market Performance

SSTK’s stock has risen by 15.50% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.21% and a quarterly drop of -5.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.06% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.88% for Shutterstock Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.24% for SSTK’s stock, with a -26.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SSTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SSTK stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SSTK by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for SSTK in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $34 based on the research report published on October 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SSTK Trading at 4.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.06%, as shares surge +8.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSTK rose by +15.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.05. In addition, Shutterstock Inc saw -22.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SSTK starting from Oringer Jonathan, who sale 5,690 shares at the price of $50.17 back on Aug 01. After this action, Oringer Jonathan now owns 11,093,664 shares of Shutterstock Inc, valued at $285,467 using the latest closing price.

Oringer Jonathan, the EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN of Shutterstock Inc, sale 130,465 shares at $53.26 during a trade that took place back on Jul 11, which means that Oringer Jonathan is holding 11,099,354 shares at $6,948,447 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SSTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.08 for the present operating margin

+61.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shutterstock Inc stands at +9.19. The total capital return value is set at 22.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.40. Equity return is now at value 23.81, with 12.19 for asset returns.

Based on Shutterstock Inc (SSTK), the company’s capital structure generated 21.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.44. Total debt to assets is 10.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.56.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Shutterstock Inc (SSTK) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.