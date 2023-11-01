Should You Invest in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) Now?

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for URBN is at 1.51.

The average price suggested by analysts for URBN is $37.88, which is $3.26 above the current market price. The public float for URBN is 58.28M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.82% of that float. The average trading volume for URBN on November 01, 2023 was 1.59M shares.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.46 in relation to its previous close of 33.79. However, the company has experienced a 2.61% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Insider reported 2023-10-31 that iPods are now considered “vintage retro tech” instead of the hip new MP3 players they once were. Apple officially discontinued the iPod line, the final model being the iPod Touch, last year.

URBN’s Market Performance

URBN’s stock has risen by 2.61% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.29% and a quarterly drop of -5.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.57% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.93% for Urban Outfitters, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.24% for URBN’s stock, with a 13.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of URBN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for URBN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for URBN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for URBN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $31 based on the research report published on September 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

URBN Trading at 5.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought URBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares surge +7.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, URBN rose by +2.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.02. In addition, Urban Outfitters, Inc. saw 45.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at URBN starting from Morgenfeld Todd R, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $32.58 back on Jun 12. After this action, Morgenfeld Todd R now owns 19,000 shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc., valued at $162,900 using the latest closing price.

Marein-Efron Melanie, the Chief Financial Officer of Urban Outfitters, Inc., sale 16,036 shares at $31.24 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Marein-Efron Melanie is holding 1,000 shares at $500,917 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for URBN

Equity return is now at value 12.28, with 5.92 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.