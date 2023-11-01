Should You Invest in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) Now?

The average price suggested by analysts for OSW is $16.00, which is $5.83 above the current market price. The public float for OSW is 85.06M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.57% of that float. The average trading volume for OSW on November 01, 2023 was 584.86K shares.

OSW) stock’s latest price update

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW)’s stock price has decreased by -2.96 compared to its previous closing price of 10.48. However, the company has seen a 0.59% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-10-25 that NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, (NASDAQ: OSW), the pre-eminent global provider of health and wellness products and services on board cruise ships and in destination resorts around the world, announced today that it will release its Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 earnings on Wednesday, November 1st before market open. The Company will conduct a conference call the same day at 9:00 am ET to discuss its quarterly results. What: OneSpaWorld Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 financial re.

OSW’s Market Performance

OSW’s stock has risen by 0.59% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.53% and a quarterly drop of -15.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.49% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.81% for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.72% for OSW stock, with a simple moving average of -10.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OSW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OSW stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for OSW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OSW in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $13 based on the research report published on June 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OSW Trading at -7.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares sank -7.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSW rose by +0.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.41. In addition, OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited saw 9.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OSW starting from HEYER ANDREW R, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $11.61 back on Sep 11. After this action, HEYER ANDREW R now owns 462,128 shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, valued at $290,325 using the latest closing price.

HEYER ANDREW R, the Director of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, sale 20,000 shares at $11.61 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that HEYER ANDREW R is holding 568,270 shares at $232,260 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OSW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.83 for the present operating margin

+5.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited stands at +9.73. The total capital return value is set at 2.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.57. Equity return is now at value -3.99, with -2.19 for asset returns.

Based on OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW), the company’s capital structure generated 62.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.31. Total debt to assets is 31.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.