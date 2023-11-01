Should You Invest in Nutanix Inc (NTNX) Now?

The average price suggested by analysts for NTNX is $43.28, which is $7.09 above the current market price. The public float for NTNX is 242.31M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.97% of that float. The average trading volume for NTNX on November 01, 2023 was 2.11M shares.

NTNX) stock’s latest price update

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX)’s stock price has plunge by 3.05relation to previous closing price of 35.12. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.01% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-10-24 that Technology infrastructure is a vast category encompassing hardware and software components that support and optimize the delivery and utilization of information technology (IT) services. Companies in this category can provide hardware, including servers, storage, and networking equipment to software applications, databases, operating systems, middleware and support.

NTNX’s Market Performance

Nutanix Inc (NTNX) has seen a -1.01% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 4.11% gain in the past month and a 24.32% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.39% for NTNX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.49% for NTNX’s stock, with a 23.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTNX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for NTNX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NTNX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $50 based on the research report published on September 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NTNX Trading at 3.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares surge +5.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTNX fell by -1.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.46. In addition, Nutanix Inc saw 38.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTNX starting from RAMASWAMI RAJIV, who sale 8,098 shares at the price of $39.21 back on Oct 13. After this action, RAMASWAMI RAJIV now owns 474,499 shares of Nutanix Inc, valued at $317,560 using the latest closing price.

Wall Tyler, the Chief Legal Officer of Nutanix Inc, sale 35,000 shares at $36.87 during a trade that took place back on Oct 10, which means that Wall Tyler is holding 63,795 shares at $1,290,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.23 for the present operating margin

+82.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nutanix Inc stands at -13.66.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nutanix Inc (NTNX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.