Should You Invest in Natura &Co Holding S.A. ADR (NTCO) Now?

The average price suggested by analysts for NTCO is $7.47, which is $2.47 above the current market price. The public float for NTCO is 686.62M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.13% of that float. The average trading volume for NTCO on November 01, 2023 was 628.40K shares.

NTCO) stock’s latest price update

Natura &Co Holding S.A. ADR (NYSE: NTCO)’s stock price has increased by 2.46 compared to its previous closing price of 4.88. However, the company has seen a -6.89% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-10-03 that Lloyds Pharmacy owner Aurelius Group has joined the list of companies interested in buying The Body Shop, the UK sustainable cosmetics retailer, reports on Tuesday revealed. Having been put up for sale last month by its owner Natura, the Brazilian personal care group, a number of suitors for the British business have come forth including Elliot Advisers, the private equity firm which owns bookshop Waterstones.

NTCO’s Market Performance

NTCO’s stock has fallen by -6.89% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.07% and a quarterly drop of -32.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.59% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.44% for Natura &Co Holding S.A. ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.53% for NTCO stock, with a simple moving average of -13.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTCO stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for NTCO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NTCO in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $8 based on the research report published on October 19, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

NTCO Trading at -14.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.59%, as shares sank -11.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTCO fell by -6.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.32. In addition, Natura &Co Holding S.A. ADR saw 15.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NTCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.56 for the present operating margin

+57.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Natura &Co Holding S.A. ADR stands at -6.82. The total capital return value is set at 1.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.13. Equity return is now at value -10.21, with -4.35 for asset returns.

Based on Natura &Co Holding S.A. ADR (NTCO), the company’s capital structure generated 75.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.02. Total debt to assets is 30.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Natura &Co Holding S.A. ADR (NTCO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.