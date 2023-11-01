Should You Invest in General Dynamics Corp. (GD) Now?

General Dynamics Corp. (NYSE: GD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for GD is at 0.76. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GD is $272.33, which is $30.79 above the current market price. The public float for GD is 271.26M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.97% of that float. The average trading volume for GD on November 01, 2023 was 1.14M shares.

GD stock's latest price update

General Dynamics Corp. (NYSE: GD)’s stock price has increased by 0.97 compared to its previous closing price of 238.98. However, the company has seen a 3.57% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Stockmarketcom reported 2023-10-31 that Defense stocks to check out in the stock market today.

GD’s Market Performance

General Dynamics Corp. (GD) has seen a 3.57% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 8.24% gain in the past month and a 6.66% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.83% for GD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.83% for GD’s stock, with a 8.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GD stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for GD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GD in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $265 based on the research report published on October 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GD Trading at 6.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares surge +9.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GD rose by +3.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $235.70. In addition, General Dynamics Corp. saw -2.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GD starting from NOVAKOVIC PHEBE N, who sale 33,230 shares at the price of $227.96 back on Aug 11. After this action, NOVAKOVIC PHEBE N now owns 778,092 shares of General Dynamics Corp., valued at $7,575,211 using the latest closing price.

Gallopoulos Gregory S, the Senior VP, Gen. Counsel, Sec. of General Dynamics Corp., sale 6,500 shares at $225.83 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Gallopoulos Gregory S is holding 113,319 shares at $1,467,921 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.69 for the present operating margin

+16.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for General Dynamics Corp. stands at +8.60. The total capital return value is set at 13.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.52. Equity return is now at value 17.56, with 6.31 for asset returns.

Based on General Dynamics Corp. (GD), the company’s capital structure generated 65.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.48. Total debt to assets is 23.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, General Dynamics Corp. (GD) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.